Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich Live! - latest in 132nd Der Klassiker as Moukoko pulls one back for BVB!
Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Signal Iduna Park / 08.10.2022
REPORT
Thanks for joining us.
Modeste nets dramatic late goal as BVB snatch point against Bayern in Der Klassiker
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: DORTMUND 2-2 BAYERN
That is the last action of the game and Dortmund rescue a point in dramatic circumstances!
90+4'
Borussia Dortmund
Goal
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
GOALLLLL! DORTMUND HAVE DONE IT!
After a good minute or so of pressure, Dortmund strike in the last minute of stoppage time! Adeyemi's ball over the top for Schlotterbeck looks like it has too much on it, but the defender does brilliantly to keep it from going out and digs out a clipped cross towards the back post, and Modeste is there to send the stadium into pandemonium!
90+2'
FC Bayern Munich
Yellow card
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
90+2'
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow card
Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
90'
FC Bayern Munich
COMAN SENT OFF!
Coman tugs at Adeyemi who is looking to escape. A free kick and here comes the referee. The Frenchman, who is already booked, is given his marching orders for the tactical foul!
Red card
Kingsley Coman
FC Bayern Munich
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards2
Fouls2
Red Cards1
89'
Borussia Dortmund
Off
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
On
Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Dortmund
86'
OFF TARGET!
Mazraoui shoots well over the top as the visitors have their first foray forward in a while.
83'
WHAT A CHANCE FOR DORTMUND!
The home side should be level! Modeste has failed to take the opportunity! Adeyemi does brilliantly to drive with the ball down the right flank, before flashing a low cross into the box for Modeste, but he slices at the ball, and cannot cleanly connect! He tries to get a touch on the loose ball, but Neuer grabs hold of it first!
82'
FC Bayern Munich
Mane is replaced by Choupo-Moting.
Off
Sadio Mané
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Offsides2
On
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
78'
Borussia Dortmund
77'
FC Bayern Munich
YELLOW CARD
That is a poor challenge on Bellingham from Coman, and the Frenchman rightly goes into the book.
Yellow card
Kingsley Coman
FC Bayern Munich
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
74'
Borussia Dortmund
Goal
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
GOALLLL! DORTMUND STRIKE!
Dortmund have pulled one back here! Modeste makes the impact down the left-channel and manages to cut the ball back into the centre of the area for Moukoko, who places a powerful low strike past Neuer into the corner of the net!
72'
JUST WIDE!
Bayern break forward, and rather fortuitously, Mazaroui's cut-back falls to the feet of Goretzka, who lets fly from 25-yards out, and his curling strike just goes wide of the post!
70'
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund change - Malen is replaced by Modeste upfront.
Off
Donyell Malen
Borussia Dortmund
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
69'
UNLUCKY!
Sane drives into the central area just outside the box, and rolls the ball forward to play in Coman on the left-side of the penalty area, but there is just too much on the through ball.
67'
64'
DORTMUND LOOK SHAKEN
Sane and Musiala do really well to almost try to walk the ball in. Meyer is called upon and makes an important save from Musiala to deny him from close-range.
63'
62'
FC Bayern Munich
Bayern make another change as de Ligt is replaced by Mazraoui.
Off
Matthijs de Ligt
FC Bayern Munich
Yellow Cards1
On
Noussair Mazraoui
FC Bayern Munich