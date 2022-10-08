Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern Munich

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Signal Iduna Park / 08.10.2022
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
Opinion: Why Jude Bellingham’s best destination would be Real Madrid and not a Premier League transfer

After a starring role against Sevilla in the Champions League, and as he prepares to captain his team in Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich, Pete Sharland looks what where Jude Bellingham might take his trade next. It has long been assumed that he would return to England, most likely with Liverpool and maybe to Manchester City. But would he be even better suited taking his talents to Spain?

Pete Sharland
By
Pete Sharland
Updated 07/10/2022 at 07:48 GMT
Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
850315
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
842214
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

Bundesliga

Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern?

29/09/2022 at 17:25

