Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 live - BVB secure famous Revierderby win courtesy of late Moukoko strike!

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Signal Iduna Park / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 17/09/2022 at 15:36 GMT
    REPORT
    Thanks for joining our coverage. See you soon.
    Moukoko settles Revierderby to send Dortmund top after Reus injury
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: DORTMUND 1-0 SCHALKE
    Dortmund secure yet another win in this famous fixture! A late strike by Youssoufa Moukoko sees BVB take the bragging rights in the Revierderby. Report to follow

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+2'
    ALMOST FOR MOUKOKO AGAIN
    Hazard's corner delivery is not anticipated wholly well by Moukoko, as the ball comes off his shoulder and goes out for a goal kick.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FOUR ADDED MINUTES
    We will have four added minutes.
    86'
    CLEARED
    The free-kick delivery from Mohr is well cleared in the area by Bellingham for Dortmund.
    85'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Can is booked after an awful challenge on Zalazar. Free-kick to Schalke.
    Emre Can
    Yellow card
    Emre Can
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    85'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    Giovanni Reyna
    Off
    Giovanni Reyna
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide1
    Thorgan Hazard
    On
    Thorgan Hazard
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    84'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    Dortmund make a late double change. First sees Can come on.
    Julian Brandt
    Off
    Julian Brandt
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Fouls1
    Offsides1
    Free Kicks1
    Corners4
    Emre Can
    On
    Emre Can
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    83'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    YELLOW CARD
    Karim Adeyemi
    Yellow card
    Karim Adeyemi
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    81'
    Live comment icon
    FC Schalke 04
    Tom Krauß
    Off
    Tom Krauß
    FC Schalke 04
    FC Schalke 04
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Rodrigo Zalazar
    On
    Rodrigo Zalazar
    FC Schalke 04
    FC Schalke 04
    80'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER BIG CHANCE FOR DORTMUND
    The home side break at pace on the counter attack, and Adeyemi finds Reyna. He turns inside brilliantly, but he cannot find the far corner with his curling strike as it narrowly misses the post!
    79'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    Youssoufa Moukoko
    Goal
    Youssoufa Moukoko
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Goals1
    On target2
    Wide1
    GOAL! DORTMUND TAKE THE LEAD!
    Moukoko strikes for Dortmund! We finally have a goal in this Revierderby! Wolf takes the ball down with his chest down the left channel, before clipping in a cross towards the back post for Moukoko, who heads in past Schwolow! At 17, he becomes the youngest ever goalscorer in this historic fixture!
    75'
    Live comment icon
    FC Schalke 04
    Schalke make another change as Bulter is replaced by Kral.
    Marius Bülter
    Off
    Marius Bülter
    FC Schalke 04
    FC Schalke 04
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Alex Král
    On
    Alex Král
    FC Schalke 04
    FC Schalke 04
    74'
    WELL OVER
    Bellingham swipes at the ball from the edge of the area, but his shot goes well over the bar.
    68'
    WELL WIDE
    Moukoko does brilliantly to pick up the ball in the final third, before deciding to shoot from outside the 18-yard box, but the 17-year-old snatches at the shot and it goes well wide of the far post.
    65'
    Live comment icon
    SAVE!
    Big chance for Dortmund! Meunier plays a fantastic ball in behind for Moukoko, who is onside and through on goal, but his shot from inside the area is well saved by Schwolow!
    63'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    The second change sees Malen - who may feel hard done by being taken off - replaced by Adeyemi as Edin Terzic opts to change the main attacking emphasis for his side.
    Donyell Malen
    Off
    Donyell Malen
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    On target1
    Fouls against2
    Corners6
    Karim Adeyemi
    On
    Karim Adeyemi
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    63'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    Dortmund also make a double change. Modeste is replaced by Moukoko.
    Anthony Modeste
    Off
    Anthony Modeste
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Wide2
    Youssoufa Moukoko
    On
    Youssoufa Moukoko
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    61'
    BLOCK!
    Schalke have a rare attack! Polter does really well to send a low cross into the area for Karaman, but his shot is well blocked by Schlotterbeck.
    59'
    GREAT BLOCK!
    Brandt does really well to dig out a cross from the left channel towards the far post for Reyna, but his header is well blocked by Mohr for Schalke as the visitors concede another corner.