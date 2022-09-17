Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 live - BVB secure famous Revierderby win courtesy of late Moukoko strike!
Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Signal Iduna Park / 17.09.2022
REPORT
Moukoko settles Revierderby to send Dortmund top after Reus injury
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: DORTMUND 1-0 SCHALKE
Dortmund secure yet another win in this famous fixture! A late strike by Youssoufa Moukoko sees BVB take the bragging rights in the Revierderby. Report to follow
90+2'
ALMOST FOR MOUKOKO AGAIN
Hazard's corner delivery is not anticipated wholly well by Moukoko, as the ball comes off his shoulder and goes out for a goal kick.
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
We will have four added minutes.
86'
CLEARED
The free-kick delivery from Mohr is well cleared in the area by Bellingham for Dortmund.
85'
YELLOW CARD
Can is booked after an awful challenge on Zalazar. Free-kick to Schalke.
85'
On
84'
Dortmund make a late double change. First sees Can come on.
On
83'
YELLOW CARD
81'
80'
ANOTHER BIG CHANCE FOR DORTMUND
The home side break at pace on the counter attack, and Adeyemi finds Reyna. He turns inside brilliantly, but he cannot find the far corner with his curling strike as it narrowly misses the post!
79'
Goal
GOAL! DORTMUND TAKE THE LEAD!
Moukoko strikes for Dortmund! We finally have a goal in this Revierderby! Wolf takes the ball down with his chest down the left channel, before clipping in a cross towards the back post for Moukoko, who heads in past Schwolow! At 17, he becomes the youngest ever goalscorer in this historic fixture!
75'
Schalke make another change as Bulter is replaced by Kral.
74'
WELL OVER
Bellingham swipes at the ball from the edge of the area, but his shot goes well over the bar.
68'
WELL WIDE
Moukoko does brilliantly to pick up the ball in the final third, before deciding to shoot from outside the 18-yard box, but the 17-year-old snatches at the shot and it goes well wide of the far post.
65'
SAVE!
Big chance for Dortmund! Meunier plays a fantastic ball in behind for Moukoko, who is onside and through on goal, but his shot from inside the area is well saved by Schwolow!
63'
The second change sees Malen - who may feel hard done by being taken off - replaced by Adeyemi as Edin Terzic opts to change the main attacking emphasis for his side.
63'
Dortmund also make a double change. Modeste is replaced by Moukoko.
61'
BLOCK!
Schalke have a rare attack! Polter does really well to send a low cross into the area for Karaman, but his shot is well blocked by Schlotterbeck.
59'
GREAT BLOCK!
Brandt does really well to dig out a cross from the left channel towards the far post for Reyna, but his header is well blocked by Mohr for Schalke as the visitors concede another corner.