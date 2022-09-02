Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim live! - Marco Reus gives Dortmund early lead!
Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Signal Iduna Park / 02.09.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
70'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
HOFFENHEIM CHANGE
Promel is replaced by Dabbur for TSG Hoffenheim.
Off
Grischa Prömel
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Munas Dabbur
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
67'
OFF TARGET!
Meunier delivers in another great cross into the area from the right, and Bellingham rises highest to meet it with his head, but the header is off target and sails wide.
66'
GOOD CLEARANCE
Dortmund give the ball away cheaply as Ozcan loses it in midfield. Kramaric tees up Rutter to his left, but the striker's low cross into the box is cleared by Bellingham as he puts it behind for a Hoffenheim corner.
63'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
YELLOW CARD
Kabak is booked after a late sliding lunge takes out Wolf by the near-side touchline.
Yellow card
Ozan Kabak
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
62'
OVER!
Kaderabek's cross from the right flank is a good one, and it finds Damar in the area, but his header is poor and it goes over the bar!
59'
FREE-KICK GOES OVER!
Dortmund concede a silly free-kick right at the edge of the Hoffenheim penalty area as Wolf makes a needless foul on Promel.
Kramaric stands over the ball, but the Croatian's effort goes over the bar!
57'
YELLOW CARD
Kevin Vogt is also booked for Hoffenheim.
Yellow card
Kevin Vogt
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
57'
Borussia Dortmund
YELLOW CARD
Bellingham is also booked.
Yellow card
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
57'
YELLOW CARD
Marco Reus is booked for Dortmund as a flurry of cards is shown by the referee after Reus pushes Rudy to the ground after the Hoffenheim man sees the ball out for a goal-kick. It leads to clashes between both sets of players, and the referee is forced to get his card out.
Yellow card
Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Wide2
54'
BLOCKED!
Brandt plays in Wolf down the left with a superb through ball. The Dortmund left-back cuts inside on his right foot and tries to arrow in a low shot towards the far corner, but his effort is blocked and the home side are forced to recycle the ball.
53'
JUST WIDE!
Hoffenheim go close! A lovely through ball is played for Rutter, who gets the ball on the turn and is one-on-one with Kobel, but his effort goes wide of the far post!
49'
GOOD BLOCK!
Bellingham drives down the centre of the pitch, and tees up Brandt on his right. The angle is difficult for the midfielder, but he still gets a shot on target from inside the area, but Damar throws his body at the ball to make a crucial block to put the ball out for a corner.
47'
FOUL!
Kramaric is found in behind, and he is through on goal down the left channel. Hummels clips him from behind to bring him down, but the Dortmund man does not receive a card. He is very lucky.
Kramaric felt the force of that and receives some treatment.
46'
HOFFENHEIM BOSS NOT HAPPY
Hoffenheim manager Andre Breitenreiter was clearly not impressed and has acted by making a triple change at half-time.
Off: Bamgartner, Geiger, Skov
On: Damar, Rudy, Kaderabek
45'
SECOND HALF
We are ready for the second half here at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund kick us off.
-
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME: DORTMUND 1-0 HOFFENHEIM
Dortmund go into the break ahead and are fully deserving of their lead. Hoffenheim have not created much at all here. See you shortly for the second half.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
ONE ADDED MINUTE
There will be one minute of stoppage time.
45'
SAVE!
Bellingham arrows in a shot from inside the area, which Baumann does well to somehow tip it behind onto the roof of the net!
44'
Borussia Dortmund
DORTMUND FORCED INTO A CHANGE
Bynoe-Gittens cannot continue and Hazard comes on to replace him.
Off
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Borussia Dortmund
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Dortmund