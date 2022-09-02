Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim live! - Marco Reus gives Dortmund early lead!

Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Signal Iduna Park / 02.09.2022
Live
Borussia Dortmund
Second half
1
0
73'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    Live
    Live Updates
    Updated 02/09/2022 at 20:00 GMT
    70'
    Live comment icon
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    HOFFENHEIM CHANGE
    Promel is replaced by Dabbur for TSG Hoffenheim.
    Grischa Prömel
    Off
    Grischa Prömel
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Munas Dabbur
    On
    Munas Dabbur
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    67'
    OFF TARGET!
    Meunier delivers in another great cross into the area from the right, and Bellingham rises highest to meet it with his head, but the header is off target and sails wide.
    66'
    GOOD CLEARANCE
    Dortmund give the ball away cheaply as Ozcan loses it in midfield. Kramaric tees up Rutter to his left, but the striker's low cross into the box is cleared by Bellingham as he puts it behind for a Hoffenheim corner.
    63'
    Live comment icon
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    YELLOW CARD
    Kabak is booked after a late sliding lunge takes out Wolf by the near-side touchline.
    Ozan Kabak
    Yellow card
    Ozan Kabak
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    62'
    OVER!
    Kaderabek's cross from the right flank is a good one, and it finds Damar in the area, but his header is poor and it goes over the bar!
    59'
    FREE-KICK GOES OVER!
    Dortmund concede a silly free-kick right at the edge of the Hoffenheim penalty area as Wolf makes a needless foul on Promel.
    Kramaric stands over the ball, but the Croatian's effort goes over the bar!
    57'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Kevin Vogt is also booked for Hoffenheim.
    Kevin Vogt
    Yellow card
    Kevin Vogt
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    57'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    YELLOW CARD
    Bellingham is also booked.
    Jude Bellingham
    Yellow card
    Jude Bellingham
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    57'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Marco Reus is booked for Dortmund as a flurry of cards is shown by the referee after Reus pushes Rudy to the ground after the Hoffenheim man sees the ball out for a goal-kick. It leads to clashes between both sets of players, and the referee is forced to get his card out.
    Marco Reus
    Yellow card
    Marco Reus
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Goals1
    On target2
    Yellow Cards1
    Wide2
    54'
    BLOCKED!
    Brandt plays in Wolf down the left with a superb through ball. The Dortmund left-back cuts inside on his right foot and tries to arrow in a low shot towards the far corner, but his effort is blocked and the home side are forced to recycle the ball.
    53'
    JUST WIDE!
    Hoffenheim go close! A lovely through ball is played for Rutter, who gets the ball on the turn and is one-on-one with Kobel, but his effort goes wide of the far post!
    49'
    GOOD BLOCK!
    Bellingham drives down the centre of the pitch, and tees up Brandt on his right. The angle is difficult for the midfielder, but he still gets a shot on target from inside the area, but Damar throws his body at the ball to make a crucial block to put the ball out for a corner.
    47'
    FOUL!
    Kramaric is found in behind, and he is through on goal down the left channel. Hummels clips him from behind to bring him down, but the Dortmund man does not receive a card. He is very lucky.
    Kramaric felt the force of that and receives some treatment.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    HOFFENHEIM BOSS NOT HAPPY
    Hoffenheim manager Andre Breitenreiter was clearly not impressed and has acted by making a triple change at half-time.
    Off: Bamgartner, Geiger, Skov
    On: Damar, Rudy, Kaderabek
    45'
    Live comment icon
    SECOND HALF
    We are ready for the second half here at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund kick us off.
    -
    End of 1st Half
    45+1'
    Live comment icon
    HALF-TIME: DORTMUND 1-0 HOFFENHEIM
    Dortmund go into the break ahead and are fully deserving of their lead. Hoffenheim have not created much at all here. See you shortly for the second half.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45'
    Live comment icon
    ONE ADDED MINUTE
    There will be one minute of stoppage time.
    45'
    Live comment icon
    SAVE!
    Bellingham arrows in a shot from inside the area, which Baumann does well to somehow tip it behind onto the roof of the net!
    44'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    DORTMUND FORCED INTO A CHANGE
    Bynoe-Gittens cannot continue and Hazard comes on to replace him.
    Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
    Off
    Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Fouls against3
    Wide1
    Thorgan Hazard
    On
    Thorgan Hazard
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund