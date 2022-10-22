Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Signal Iduna Park / 22.10.2022
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

VfB Stuttgart

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1072123
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1054119
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1053218
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1052317
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1052317
8
Borussia DortmundBVB
1051416
14
VfB StuttgartVFB
101548
Latest news

Bundesliga

Haberer at the double as Union Berlin stun Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead

16/10/2022 at 17:52

Bundesliga

Rampant Bayern leapfrog Freiburg with thumping win

16/10/2022 at 19:38

