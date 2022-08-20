Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen LIVE: Dortmund throw away two goal lead to lose in injury time
Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Signal Iduna Park / 20.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME: DORTMUND 2-3 WERDER BREMEN
And breathe...
Wild celebrations in front of a packed away end. They were 2-0 down on the 88th minute but incredibly Bremen have won it 2-3 thanks to three goals from subs.
Dortmund were poor today but who saw that punishment happening! We all thought they got away with it.
One word - WOW
90+5'
Goal
Oliver Burke
Werder Bremen
Goals1
On target1
Offsides1
GOAL: DORTMUND 2-3 WERDER BREMEN
No way - it cannot be real - it cannot be possible. A last minute winner!
Dortmund have capitulated and thrown it away. They were 10 minutes from winning with a clean sheet and now they are 2-3 down.
It's the Scot, Burke, who finds himself through on goal suddenly and fires it home powerfully.
The turn around to complete all turn arounds!
90+3'
Goal
Niklas Schmidt
Werder Bremen
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: DORTMUND 2-2 WERDER BREMEN
OH MY WORD!
Dortmund have been poor and now they have been punished.
Pieper has acres of space to put the cross in and Schmidt heads in - it's a free header and they have pulled it back.
Incredible scenes as the debutant runs the length of the pitch in celebration.
89'
Goal
Lee Buchanan
Werder Bremen
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: DORTMUND 2-1 WERDER BREMEN
We are going to have a frantic ending.
Buchanan the sub and ex-Derby man has scored his first Bundesliga goal. Dortmund don't clear well enough and Buchanan skips past a few challenges and fires a shot into the top corner.
They deserve a goal today at least do Bremen.
86'
SCHLOTTERBECK DOWN
A bad ending possibly here for BVB, Schlotterbeck has been played well today and he goes down holding his ankle but he will continue.
84'
TOP OF THE TABLE
Dortmund go top of the table. Pressure on you Bayern Munich...
It's not been a pretty win but it's vital they learn how to win ugly if they want to challenge the Bavarian side.
81'
FINAL SUBS MADE
Modeste goes off and is replaced by teenager Moukoko.
Ducksch and Gross are off and it's Burke formally of Sheffield United and West Brom on and so is Gruev.
79'
OFF THE POST
Dortmund love a long shot. This time Hazard charges through and fires one at goal and Pavlenka punches it onto the post - very close to being three.
77'
Goal
Raphaël Guerreiro
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks1
GOAL: DORTMUND 2-0 WERDER BREMEN
That's a brilliant goal by Guerreiro.
Again, Bremen are caught out of nowhere. It's a Dortmund corner headed clear by the defenders and it falls to Reus who lays it off to Guerreiro who shoots from about 30 yards.
It's low, hard and powerful and an unsighted Pavlenka can't stop it - that's 2-0.
75'
HEY JUDE!
Simply exceptional defensive play from Bellingham who wins the ball back yet again and he has one so many in the engine room for Dortmund.
His team have played badly and without him breaking up play Bremen could have created more opportunities.
73'
CAN DOWN HURT
It's a clash of heads (or clash of ears) and Can goes down hurt but Weiser is fine. The magic sponge is out.
This game is in the balance here.
70'
MORE SUBS
It is Bittencourt that has to be withdrawn after that injury and so is Jung.
Schmidt and English youngster Buchanan are on.
69'
BIG PENALTY SHOUT
Bellingham combines with Reus so well and the captain is in the box. He feels Pieper behind him who lightly touches him and the German goes down wanting a penatly.
It's been checked by VAR and it will not be given - far too soft.
66'
BITTENCOURT DOWN HURT
The attacking midfielder has played well but he is down injured and signals to the bench straight away.
He is trying to run it off but someone to keep a look out for - will be a big blow if he needs to go off.
65'
SLOPPY DORTMUND
It really has not been a good performance by the hosts, in comparison, Bremen have had eight shots and five corners. Meanwhile, Dortmund have had two shots and one corner.
63'
SUBS ALL ROUND
For Dortmund it's Hazard, Sule and Reyna on replacing Hummels, Brandt and Bynoe-Gittens.
As for Bremen they make a switch too; Stage off, Schmid on.
59'
GREAT BLOCK
The ball finds it's way to the left-wing-back Jung at the back post and it sits up nicely for the shot. He fires it at goal but Schlotterbeck slides in to block it so well. Perfect defending.
Bremen also have another attempt saved by Kobel.
56'
BRANDT CELEBRATES
It was a tough half for Brandt a few bad passes were played by him and there was audible groans by fans so the goal must means so much.
54'
IT WON'T GO IN
Another chance for Bremen on the counter attack. Ducksch finds Fullkrug in the box and a half shot half deflected tackle trickles just wide.
A few Bremen players want a penalty and it does hit Hummels' arm but it was in a natural position - no penalty.
51'
CAGEY SO FAR
Nothing much happening of note so far in the second half but Dortmund are in a game here despite being a goal up.
Bremen will think if they keep this up and maybe go more attacking later in the game they can create more chances.