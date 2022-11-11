Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Updates from Borussia Park as visitors chase top four; Hofmann gives Gladbach early lead
Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Borussia-Park / 11.11.2022
90'
FULL TIME
What a game. That's it, Gladbach take the points. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Bundesliga action very soon.
90'
SUBSTITUTION
Luca Netz replaces Hofmann.
Off
Jonas Hofmann
Borussia M’gladbach
On
Luca Netz
Borussia M’gladbach
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
90'
SUBSTITUTION
Nathan Ngoumou replaces Lars Stindl.
Off
Lars Stindl
Borussia M’gladbach
On
Nathan Ngoumou Minpole
Borussia M’gladbach
88'
SUBSTITUTION
Kone is replaced by Ko Itakura as he receives a standing ovation.
Off
Kouadio Koné
Borussia M’gladbach
On
Ko Itakura
Borussia M’gladbach
88'
OFFSIDE
Modeste is caught off by the home defence.
87'
FREE KICK, BVB
Kone commits another foul as the hosts look to break up the pace of the game.
85'
FREE KICK, GLADBACH
Hofmann wins the foul off Papadopoulos.
85'
WELL HELD
Olschowsky gathers comfortably after a tame curling effort from Modeste on the edge of the area.
84'
FREE KICK, GLADBACH
Bensebaini wins the free kick in the aerial duel with Hazard.
82'
CAPTAIN JUDE
Bellingham has since taken the armband for the visitors with Hummels off the field.
81'
CORNER, BVB
Brandt's blocked cross goes for the corner. Delivered by Hazard, but it's nodded wide by Papadopoulos.
80'
TEN TO GO
Can BVB do something to salvage a draw?
78'
SUBSTITUTION
The injured Hummels is replaced by Papadopoulos.
Off
Mats Hummels
Borussia Dortmund
On
Antonios Papadopoulos
Borussia Dortmund
77'
CLOSE!
Thuram speeds clear once more as he ghosts in behind Hazard, but he slices wide!
75'
FREE KICK, BVB
Kone gives away the foul with a sliding challenge on Bellingham.
74'
WHAT CAN DORTMUND DO?
They look so vulnerable at the back, and lacking in ideas going forwards. What can they do in this last 15?
70'
NO GOAL!
VAR alleges Thuram to have fouled Hummels!
68'
Goal
Jonas Hofmann
Borussia M’gladbach
GOAL!
It's a disaster for Dortmund, as Hofmann makes it five! Mats Hummels makes the mistake, with Thuram robbing him and running clean through on goal. He bears down on goal, sliding in the supporting Hofmann to make it five.
66'
SO CLOSE!
A melee in the box from the Brandt corner stems from a Hummels header and Modeste's flick, and somehow Olschowsky ends up with the ball!