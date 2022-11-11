Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Updates from Borussia Park as visitors chase top four; Hofmann gives Gladbach early lead

Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Borussia-Park / 11.11.2022
Borussia M’gladbach
Completed
4
2
Borussia Dortmund
Live
Live Updates
Oli Gent
By
Oli Gent
Updated 11/11/2022 at 21:25 GMT
90'
Live comment icon
FULL TIME
What a game. That's it, Gladbach take the points. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Bundesliga action very soon.
90'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
Luca Netz replaces Hofmann.
Jonas Hofmann
Off
Jonas Hofmann
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
Luca Netz
On
Luca Netz
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
90'
Live comment icon
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
90'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
Nathan Ngoumou replaces Lars Stindl.
Lars Stindl
Off
Lars Stindl
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
Nathan Ngoumou Minpole
On
Nathan Ngoumou Minpole
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
88'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
Kone is replaced by Ko Itakura as he receives a standing ovation.
Kouadio Koné
Off
Kouadio Koné
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
Ko Itakura
On
Ko Itakura
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
88'
Live comment icon
OFFSIDE
Modeste is caught off by the home defence.
87'
FREE KICK, BVB
Kone commits another foul as the hosts look to break up the pace of the game.
85'
FREE KICK, GLADBACH
Hofmann wins the foul off Papadopoulos.
85'
WELL HELD
Olschowsky gathers comfortably after a tame curling effort from Modeste on the edge of the area.
84'
FREE KICK, GLADBACH
Bensebaini wins the free kick in the aerial duel with Hazard.
82'
CAPTAIN JUDE
Bellingham has since taken the armband for the visitors with Hummels off the field.
81'
CORNER, BVB
Brandt's blocked cross goes for the corner. Delivered by Hazard, but it's nodded wide by Papadopoulos.
80'
TEN TO GO
Can BVB do something to salvage a draw?
78'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
The injured Hummels is replaced by Papadopoulos.
Mats Hummels
Off
Mats Hummels
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Antonios Papadopoulos
On
Antonios Papadopoulos
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
77'
Live comment icon
CLOSE!
Thuram speeds clear once more as he ghosts in behind Hazard, but he slices wide!
75'
FREE KICK, BVB
Kone gives away the foul with a sliding challenge on Bellingham.
74'
WHAT CAN DORTMUND DO?
They look so vulnerable at the back, and lacking in ideas going forwards. What can they do in this last 15?
70'
Live comment icon
NO GOAL!
VAR alleges Thuram to have fouled Hummels!
68'
Live comment icon
Jonas Hofmann
Goal
Jonas Hofmann
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
GOAL!
It's a disaster for Dortmund, as Hofmann makes it five! Mats Hummels makes the mistake, with Thuram robbing him and running clean through on goal. He bears down on goal, sliding in the supporting Hofmann to make it five.
66'
SO CLOSE!
A melee in the box from the Brandt corner stems from a Hummels header and Modeste's flick, and somehow Olschowsky ends up with the ball!