Borussia M’gladbach - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Borussia-Park / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia M’gladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1072123
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1054119
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1053218
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1052317
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1052317
6
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
1044216
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Haberer at the double as Union Berlin stun Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead

16/10/2022 at 17:52

Bundesliga

Rampant Bayern leapfrog Freiburg with thumping win

16/10/2022 at 19:38

Related matches

1. FSV Mainz 05
-
-
1. FC Köln
19:30
Borussia Dortmund
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
22/10
FC Augsburg
-
-
RB Leipzig
22/10
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
22/10

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Borussia M’gladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Borussia M’gladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.