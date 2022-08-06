Borussia M’gladbach - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga / Matchday 1
Borussia-Park / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-3-3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-3-3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia M’gladbach

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC KölnKOE
00000
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
00000
1
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
00000
1
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
00000
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
00000
1
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
00000
1
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
19:30
1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
Hertha Berlin
06/08
VfL Bochum
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
06/08
FC Augsburg
-
-
SC Freiburg
06/08

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Borussia M’gladbach and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Borussia M’gladbach and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.