Augsburg v Bayern - Bayern suffer shock defeat, Neuer denied last-minute equaliser.
Bundesliga / Matchday 7
WWK ARENA / 17.09.2022
FULL TIME
A FANTASTIC WIN FOR AUGSBURG AND MORE SOUL-SEARCHING FOR BAYERN
Thanks for following the match with us.
90+5'
NEUER WITH A HEADER ON TARGET THIS TIME
Again he meets a corner and this time forces a brilliant save from Giekiewicz.
90+3'
NEUER GETS HIS HEAD TO A CORNER
But he cannot steer his effort on target.
90+1'
SANE SHOOTS FROM 35 YARDS OUT
A fairly desperate effort which never looked like beating the Augsburg stopper.
89'
SABITZER WITH A HOWITZER
But just wide of the post with Giekiewicz beaten.
82'
GNABRY PUTS IN GOOD CROSS FROM THE RIGHT FLANK
But Chopo-Moting can't quite get on the end of it.
78'
MANE AND MUSIALA REPLACED
Choupo-Moting and Stanisic come on.
76'
MORE UNORTHODOX KEEPING FROM GIEKIEWICZ
But it's working. This time he runs from his box to diving head out clearing danger ahead of Sane.
74'
MANE GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
But the slight push in the back from Gumny is not deemed strong enough contact.
72'
GREAT STOP FROM GIEKIEWICZ
Sane was through on goal but not for the first time the keeper made himself big and saved with an outstretched leg. An attempted clearance then struck Gnabry and the ball went wide of the target.
67'
PEDERSEN COMES ON FOR DEMIROVIC
Augsburg's first substitution.
62'
GNABRY COMES ON FOR MAZRAOUI
An attacking substitution from Bayern.
62'
MUSIALA SHOOTS INTO SIDE-NETTING
Upamecano slid the ball to him and the winger diverted it towards goal but just the wrong side of the post.
61'
MULLER DENIED...JUST
He was allowed to run and run after being set up by Sane and Giewiekicz gets a hand on his shot which then flies across the goal and out to safety.
59'
Goal
Mërgim Berisha
FC Augsburg
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
GOAL FOR AUGSBURG!
A long free kick into the box deflects off Iago's thigh into the path of Berisha in a central position and he calmly passes the ball into the corner of the net.
57'
ALMOST FOR DAVIES
A clever diagonal run behind the defence is almost found by Kimmich's through ball but is half a yard ahead of him and trickles wide of the goal.
55'
MANE HAS HIS FIRST EFFORT AT GOAL
He turns from the edge of the area and shoots on target but Giekiewicz holds the effort comfortably diving to his left.
54'
GORETZKA SHOOTS FROM LONG-RANGE
But it is easy for the Augsburg keeper to stop. It feels like Bayern are running out of ideas when they get within 25 yards of the opposition goal.
50'
KIMMICH WITH GOOD BALL FOR DAVIES
Giekiewicz comes out to push away from danger ahead of the speedy full-back.
47'
BAYERN START WITH PURPOSE
But neither Musiala with a header across box or Goretzka, looking to hit a shot from the edge of the box, can threaten Giekiewicz.