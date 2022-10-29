Bayern v Mainz - Gnabry, Musiala and Mane put Bayern in front
Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Allianz Arena / 29.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
HALF TIME
A DRAMATIC END TO THE HALF
At least Mainz will feel they have a sniff of a chance going into the second half after the late goal.
45+4'
Goal
Silvan Widmer
1. FSV Mainz 05
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR MAINZ!
The corner came in from Caci and Widmer meets it at the near post and flicks it low past the Bayern stopper.
45+3'
PENALTY MISSED!
What an awful kick. He tried to loft the ball down the middle but it was comfortably tipped over by Ulreich.
45+1'
PENALTY GIVEN FOR MAINZ!
Ulreich's hand flicked the face of Burkardt after just feathering a corner into the area. It looks a harsh decision - given after a VAR check.
43'
Goal
Sadio Mané
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
Assists1
On target3
Blocked Shots1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
Mane fires the rebound home after Zentner's parry. I'm not sure Mane will keep taking penalties after that effort though.
43'
MANE'S PENALTY SAVED BY ZENTNER
43'
PENALTY GIVEN!
As we expected the decision is overturned by VAR.
40'
MANE GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
That one looked a penalty and may well be reviewed by VAR. Hack stuck out a boot as Mane pushed the ball past him and would have stopped the ball before the by-line if not for the challenge.
36'
NICE DUMMY FROM CHOUPO-MOTING
He let Davies' ball run through to Gnabry who tried a curler with his left foot from the edge of the box but did not get enough purchase on it.
34'
FERNANDES GOES INTO THE BOOK
He was cautioned for a foul on Davies. It looked worse because of Davies' speed, leading him to fly on contact.
33'
OFF THE WOODWORK! TWICE!
Burkardt met Widmer's cross and shot first time against the crossbar and then Lee following up hit a low shot which Ulreich tipped onto the post.
28'
Goal
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
And a fine one from Musiala. Fine hold-up play from Choupo-Moting, after Musiala fed the ball into him, drawing four defenders before feeding back to the ex-chelsea man who drove an unstoppable low shot in from the edge of the box.
27'
GORETZKA IS TAKEN OUT LATE BY HACK
The Mainz man is lucky to avoid a booking but gives away a free kick 35 yards from goal.
24'
UPAMECANO MEETS KIMMICH'S CORNER
But he cannot direct the header on target.
22'
BURKARDT SPINS AWAY FROM KIMMICH ON EDGE OF AREA
But his low shot is a yard wide of the target.
19'
MANE CLAIMS HANDBALL
It struck Caci from close range but really he should have taken advantage of a good ball into the box from Goretzka and shot on target.
17'
MUSIALA SHRUGS OFF TWO CHALLENGES IN THE BOX
He aims a shot to the far post but it goes a yard wide.
13'
BURKARDT CROSSES FROM THE LEFT FLANK
Widmer meets the ball at the back psot but his header is easily saved by Ulreich.
8'
HACK MEETS CACI CORNER AT BACK POST
But Ulreich comes out to claim the ball in a crowd inside the six-yard box.
5'
Goal
Serge Gnabry
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
It never seems to take long at the moment. Sane in the left hand side of the penalty area pulls back slightly to Gnabry who has time to steady himself before slotting home.