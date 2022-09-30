Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern back on track
Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Allianz Arena / 30.09.2022
FULL TIME
BAYERN CRUISE TO VICTORY
A disappointing show from Leverkusen but Bayern at their dominant best once more. Thanks for following the match with us.
84'
Goal
Thomas Müller
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
A gift for Thomas Muller, though his chasing down the keeper got him there when Hradecky slipped over attempting a cute pass with his left foot and the Bayern number 25 gleefully knocked the ball home.
84'
GNABRY TAKES FREE KICK FROM 25 YARDS OUT
But Hradecky saves comfortably.
82'
MUSIALA OFF TO BIG OVATION
Clearly the best player on the park tonight. Gravenberch replaces him. Mazroaui also comes on for Upamecano.
80'
GNABRY'S CROSS TOO FAR IN FRONT OF CHOPO-MOTING
He turned in from the right flank but couldn't quite find his fellow substitute.
75'
SANE REPLACED BY CHOPO-MOTING
71'
GNABRY SHOOTS ON GOAL
But this time the deflection does not steer the ball away from Hradecky.
66'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR BAYERN
Sabitzer and Mane come off for Goretzka and Gnabry.
65'
GOOD STOP FROM NEUER
Diaby crosses from the right flank and Adli directs it on target but the big German keeper spreads himself and stops the first-time effort.
61'
ADLI AND SARDAR COME ON
For Schick and Hudson-Odoi.
59'
MUSIALA SETS UP SANE
But the flanker blazes high over the bar.
58'
GOAL DISALLOWED!
De Ligt caught Kossounou inadvertently with his head when the defender was clearing the initial corner so the goal was disallowed before the offside was even checked.
56'
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
The corner was cleared to Musiala who dribbled into the box and inadvertently set up Mane who slammed the ball low into the net. They are checking with VAR.
55'
DE LIGT WITH SWERVING EFFORT FROM LONG RANGE
It was moving away from the keeper and heading just under the crossbar but he tipped over the bar.
53'
MANE SHIMMIES INSIDE A CHALLENGE AND SHOOTS ON TARGET
But it is within reach of Hradecky who parries away.
48'
MANE GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
Under pressure from Hincapie, but the referee waves away the appeals.
46'
HINCAPIE AND ARANGUIZ COME ON
Bakker and Frimpong replaced at half time.
46'
LEVERKUSEN GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY?
HALF TIME
CRISIS, WHAT CRISIS?
Bayern are back in business, if they were ever away.
44'
TAH MEETS DEMIRBAY'S CORNER
But Neuer manages to slap away the ball before Andrich who was set to pounce.