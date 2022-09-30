FC Bayern Munich - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Allianz Arena / 30.09.2022
Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Julian Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern Munich?
Bayern Munich are reeling. They have failed to win in their last four Bundesliga matches and now face a clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night. Julian Nagelsmann is calling out his stars in the media but how can he stop the rot? Dennis Melzer of Eurosport Germany takes a look ahead of the game. This article was translated and adapted by Pete Sharland of Eurosport UK.
