FC Bayern Munich - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Allianz Arena / 30.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Advertisement
Ad

Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Julian Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich are reeling. They have failed to win in their last four Bundesliga matches and now face a clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night. Julian Nagelsmann is calling out his stars in the media but how can he stop the rot? Dennis Melzer of Eurosport Germany takes a look ahead of the game. This article was translated and adapted by Pete Sharland of Eurosport UK.

By
Dennis Melzer | Pete Sharland
Updated 29/09/2022 at 17:25 GMT
Read all

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
752017
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
750215
3
SC FreiburgSCF
742114
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
741213
5
FC Bayern MunichFCB
733112
15
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
71245
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern stunned by Augsburg as rotten Bundesliga form continues

17/09/2022 at 16:37

Bundesliga

Moukoko settles Revierderby to send Dortmund top after Reus injury

17/09/2022 at 16:31

Related matches

Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
01/10
SC Freiburg
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
01/10
VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
01/10
1. FC Köln
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
01/10

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer 04 Leverkusen with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 30 September 2022.

Catch the latest FC Bayern Munich and Bayer 04 Leverkusen news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.