Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Freiburg LIVE - latest score as Gnabry and Choupo-Moting puts hosts ahead early on
Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Allianz Arena / 16.10.2022
Live
43'
TOTAL CONTROL
The first 10 minutes of the game were nervy but Bayern have looked in total control since Gnabry's opener.
40'
IT SHOULD BE THREE!
Bayern are purring now, and if Freiburg aren't careful the hosts could be out of sight by half-time.
It really should be 3-0 as Sane plays through Gnabry in space on the left, but he can't beat Flekken in a one-v-one.
38'
GOING TO PLAN
Thomas Muller is watching on from the crowd and must be pleased with what he's witnessing at the Allianz Arena. As it stands, Bayern will move to within four points of leaders Union Berlin.
36'
INTENSE BAYERN
Freiburg are wobbling defensively and concede a cheap corner, unable to play out from the back thanks to Bayern's high-press.
34'
RUTHLESS BAYERN
A long way back for Freiburg now. Bayern haven't created all that many chances, but they have been ruthless when opportunities have come their way.
33'
Goal
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 2-0 FREIBURG (ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING)
A great finish from Choupo-Moting!
The striker accepts a beautiful pass from Sane, played with the outside of his boot, he holds the ball up with strength, creating the space for the shot and his effort creeps underneath Flekken into the corner of goal.
-
WHAT A HEADER!
27'
BLOCK
Kimmich's throughball picks out Mazraoui on the right flank. He pulls it back for Sane but Lienhart is in the way.
25'
POOR PASS!
Schade releases Gunter down the left, and suddenly Freiburg have a 2v1 with Bayern caught out defensively! He has team-mates in support but the pass is really poor! The chance is gone.
22'
SAVE
Gnabry with another shot on target, but this time his effort from distance is parried clear by Flekken.
20'
CHANCE FOR BAYERN
Kimmich loops a terrific ball to the back post, picking out Gnabry, who volleys across the face of goal. It's begging to be finished - but no one is there. Where is Lewandowski when you need him?!
18'
FREIBURG RESPONDING
Freiburg's response to falling behind has been admirable. Continue to do what was working before. It's a setback but the visitors probably expected to concede at some point tonight. Long way to go.
16'
FREIBURG PRESSURE
More danger from the visitors as they force a corner. Bayern fail to clear convincingly, it falls to Ginter and his powerful shot takes a deflection, and Freiburg have another corner.
13'
Goal
Serge Gnabry
FC Bayern Munich
GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 1-0 FREIBURG (SERGE GNABRY)
Sublime football from Bayern as they take the lead!
A terrific ball in behind feeds Davies ad his low cross picks out Sane whose shot is somehow kept out by Flekken. Is the chance gone? No! Gnabry pounces on the rebound and heads home.
11'
DANGER!
Schade delivers a low and dangerous ball across the face of goal, but Davies nips in in front of Doan to make a vital clearance.
9'
MISTAKE NOT PUNISHED
Flekken presents the ball straight to Kimmich with a poor clearance. It's far out but the Bayern midfielder still opts for goal but his effort really lacks conviction as it sails well wide.
6'
CLOSE!
Much better from Bayern as the ball falls kindly to Davies in space on the edge of the box following a rapid counterattack. He lets fly with a first-time shot, but it's always rising and drifts just over the bar.
4'
BLOCKED!
A lively and bright start from Freiburg, as Schade breaks into the penalty area but sees his effort blocked by De Ligt.
3'
SHOT!
Freiburg with an early half chance, Doan driving into space and dragging his shot wide of Ulreich's far post.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
Bayern get us underway at the Allianz Arena, knowing a victory tonight is crucial.