Bayern v Stuttgart Live: Unbeaten Bayern host winless Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena with a chance to go top
Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Allianz Arena / 10.09.2022
Live
76'
SANE BLOWS THE BREAK
Second-half sub Leroy Sane races in behind Stuttgart's defence, but a poor touch takes him wide and the visitors recover to shut down the opportunity.
75'
DOUBLE SUB FOR STUTTGART
Lilian Egloff and Juan Jose Perea are on for the hosts as they chase an equaliser.
Off
Wataru Endo
VfB Stuttgart
On
Lilian Egloff
VfB Stuttgart
74'
GUIRASSY OFF THE BAR
An absolute rocket beats Manuel Neuer but cannons off the crossbar and back out into play. That was very close to an equaliser for Stuttgart.
73'
DAVIES FIZZES INTO STUTTGART BOX
The Canadian full-back gets his leg tangled with defenders after some delightful dribbling. There are some half-hearted appeals for a penalty but that isn't happening.
70'
DESPERATE DEFENDING
Stuttgart are just hanging on now. Their defensive line looks ragged and the hosts continue to hum about looking for a decisive third.
69'
CHOUPO-MOTING COMES ON
Thomas Muller is off as Nagelsmann gives Choupo his first Bundesliga minutes of the season.
Off
Thomas Müller
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls against1
On
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
65'
MUSIALA GOES CLOSE AGAIN
Bayern are playing their best football right now, but Musiala is the latest to be denied by Muller.
62'
GNABRY DENIED ONE-ON-ONE
Muller does brilliantly to race off his line and stay big as Gnabry shapes to shoot. The Stuttgart goalkeeper parries the shot out for a corner.
60'
GOAL BAYERN
Jamal Musiala freezes Karazor with a feint, then curls his shot into the bottom corner.
A sensational goal from the youngster puts Bayern back in front just as they started to look shaky.
59'
ITO CAUTIONED
The Japanese defender is unlucky to be booked for his foul there.
Yellow card
Hiroki Ito
VfB Stuttgart
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
57'
Goal
Chris Führich
VfB Stuttgart
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL STUTTGART
This one will stand.
Mavropanos races in to intercept possession deep in the Bayern half and charges into the box.
He looks up and squares to Fuhrich who whips his shot into the bottom corner.
55'
BAYERN LOOKING DANGEROUS
Five Bayern players break in a red wave, and it's only a despairing block that denies Thomas Muller's attempt to double their lead.
53'
GOAL RULED OUT
A huge error from Kimmich hands Stuttgart an equaliser, with Fuhrich squaring to an unmarked Guirassy, but VAR intervenes and rules it out.
The decision is a foul on Kimmich, but it's a very light foul.
50'
MUSIALA SAVES THE DAY
Mavropanos rolls into the Bayern box, but the young German midfielder races in to snatch back possession.
49'
GNABRY GETS IN BEHIND
A clever chip from Thomas Muller gives the former Arsenal forward space in behind, but his outside of the boot cross evades everyone and goes out for a goal kick.
47'
KARAZOR DOWN INJURED
The German midfielder requires some lengthy treatment after seemingly twisting his ankle.
He goes off with the medical staff but soon races back onto the pitch.
2nd Half
46'
KICK OFF
The second period is under way with Bayern doing the honours.
HT
FUHRICH COMES ON FOR STUTTGART
It's a change in midfield for the visitors at half time with Tiago Tomas coming off.
Off
Tiago Tomás
VfB Stuttgart
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
On
Chris Führich
VfB Stuttgart
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
The champions lead 1-0 after Tel's goal, but the visitors have been impressive.
The fact that Bayern have been more or less in control with all the rotation is a credit to them.
44'
GUIRASSY GOES CLOSE
Sosa swings in a cross which De Ligt fails to deal with, and Stuttgart's number nine just fails to connect.
Probably should have been 1-1.