BAYERN V WOLFSBURG - HOME OPENER FOR BUNDESLIGA CHAMPIONS
Bundesliga / Matchday 2
Allianz Arena / 14.08.2022
Live
20'
OFFSIDE!
He was half a yard offside and after a slightly overlong check the goal is disallowed.
19'
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
Mane nudges home from inside the six-yard box from a typical Bayern move with the striker tapping home Gnabry's centre. But replays suggest he is offside.
16'
MARMOUSH'S FREE KICK BLOCKED BY WALL
Waste of a good opportunity as the shot is headed over the bar.
15'
BODY-CHECK FROM HERNANDEZ
He stops Wimmer running into the penalty area and picks up a yellow card.
14'
OFF THE CROSSBAR!
Pavard rises highest to meet Kimmich's corner but his header just won't come down enough and clips the Wolfsburg crossbar.
9'
DAVIES PLAYS MANE INTO THE BOX
But after retrieving the ball on the by-line the former Liverpool striker's pull-back is intercepted by Svanberg,
5'
SO CLOSE TO OWN GOAL!
Davies almost puts through his own net as he stops Wimmer's header reaching Nmecha but is only the width of the post away from beating Neuer.
1'
WOLFSBURG GET US UNDERWAY
16:21
BAYERN STICK WITH SAME XI AS OPENING DAY
Unsurprisingly, Julian Nagelsmann sees no reason to change his line up from the win in Frankfurt.
16:15
ONE CHANGE FOR WOLFSBURG
Guilavogui starts in place of Brekalo behind Nmecha after impressing when coming on at half time in the 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen.
16:05
MANE'S FIRST GOAL FOR BAYERN
He only notched one in the 6-1 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt but it was taken with aplomb.
15:55
MANE WINNING BAYERN HEARTS ALREADY
He is unlikely to replicated Lewandowski's goal record, but he may be taken to by the Bayern faithful more than the prolific, but stoic Pole was judging by his post-match antics after the 6-1 opening day win.
15:45
WOLFSBURG'S XI TO FACE BAYERN
The side chosen by former Bayern player and manager Niko Kovac for this afternoon's game.
15:40
HOME DEBUT FOR MANE
Ex-Liverpool man plays for the Bavarian giants at the Allianz Arena for the first time.