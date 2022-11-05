Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich Live: Bayern travel to the capital with top spot in the Bundesliga on the line
Bundesliga / Matchday 13
Olympiastadion / 05.11.2022
FT
FULL TIME
Bayern hold on for victory over Hertha in Berlin. It seemed like game over after Choupo-Moting's rapid brace, but the home side certainly made a game of it.
90'
NO PENALTY
VAR says there's no handball and Bayern escape a dangerous situation.
90'
BAYERN IN TROUBLE?
The home side want a penalty after Upamecano falls on the ball. Could this be a penalty?
90'
HERTHA BREAK FORWARD
The final chance for the home side?
90'
SANE FIRES OVER
The free kick is way off target and Hertha are still alive.
90'
FREE KICK BAYERN
Joshua Kimmich is standing over a very dangerous free kick. Can he seal victory?
89'
NEUER IS ENTERTAINMENT
The Germany goalkeeper races out of his box, hooks the ball back over his head towards goal and dives on it.
88'
COMAN INTERCEPTS
The French winger picks up a loose ball and charges towards goal but is pickpocketed on the edge of the box.
87'
HERTHA PILING FORWARD
Not many players being left in defence now as the home side push up.
85'
BOATENG ON FOR TOUSART
The captain is replaced by Kevin-Prince Boateng, who takes the armband for the final five minutes.
84'
IT'S CHAOS IN MIDFIELD
Both sides are going blow for blow in the middle of the pitch as they look for that vital blow.
83'
HERNANDEZ TACKLES LUKEBAKIO
Hertha are having a strong spell here. They thought they'd won a corner, but Lukebakio got the final touch.
82'
PAVARD TURNS IT OVER
Kanga pounces and takes on the shot but is denied by a desperate tackle.
81'
10 MINUTES TO GO
Can Hertha find an equaliser?
78'
SABITZER ON FOR GORETZKA
Bayern change things up for the final 10 or so minutes here.
76'
DANGEROUS BALL MUSIALA
If any Bayern player had been in the box, it would have been game over.
74'
SANE ON FOR GNABRY
One former Premier League winger replaces another.
74'
NEUER SAVES BAYERN
Lukebakio almost gets on the end of an inch-perfect pass in the box, but Neuer scoops it up.
73'
LUKEBAKIO WASTES FREE KICK
The Belgian fires his shot straight into the Bayern defensive wall.
72'
FREE KICK HERTHA
A dangerous dead ball chance for the hosts.