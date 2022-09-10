RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund: Orban and Szoboszlai give Marco Rose dream start to new job against his former club

Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Red Bull Arena / 10.09.2022
Live
RB Leipzig
Second half
2
0
76'
Borussia Dortmund
    Live Updates
    Alex Smith
    Updated 10/09/2022 at 15:06 GMT
    73'
    SIDE NETTING
    Werner pulls off into the left channel. He wants to square it to Nkunku but can't find a gap so shoots into the side netting.
    71'
    OH DEAR
    Werner has just turned his back on the ball thinking it had gone out when it clearly hadn't and Dortmund steal possession.
    69'
    ATTACKING CHANGE
    Njinmah comes on, a striker, for his Bundesliga debut with Ozcan going off.
    68'
    SIMAKAN HURT
    Simakan goes off with Henrichs coming on.
    66'
    NOT LOOKING GOOD
    Embrassing for Dortmund with Rose winning.
    63'
    MODESTE MISS
    Positive stuff from Reyna as he delivers from the left and picks out Modeste.
    The striker on the volley connects perfectly, so much power, but from around the penalty spot he blazes over the bar.
    60'
    BAD DEFENDING
    They should count themselves lucky it isn't 3-0.
    A simple ball in comes into the box and it is allowed to bounce across the box but it goes too wide for Diallo to turn it in at the back stick.
    59'
    BVB SUBS
    Brandt and Wolf going off with Reyna and Moukoko coming on.
    58'
    FIRST YELLOW
    Meunier goes into the book for an angry tackle. Raum again gets forward and he is tripped high by the Belgian.
    56'
    TALKING TACTICS
    Much of the same from Rose's side as they continue to play a back four today with Simakan at right-back rather than centre-back.
    Dortmund seemed to have changed into a back five with Wolf deeper as a wing-back with Meunier going inside. It also looks like Reus is trying to get closer to Modeste up top.
    53'
    PRESSING
    Leipzig are pressing really well and forcing Dortmund to go backwards or their attacks break down. Something must change
    50'
    GREAT TO WATCH
    Forsburg seeing a lot of the ball early in this second half and he is such a joy to watch with his close control and elegant touches of the ball.
    48'
    WELL PLAYED
    Schlager is running things in the midfield as he combines with Laimer then set Raum away down the left and he wins a free-kick.
    2nd Half
    46'
    SECOND HALF
    Back underway at the Red Bull Arena.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HT: RB LEIPZIG 2-0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND
    The new manager bounce is happening for RB Leipzig. They have played well and deserve their two goal lead.
    However, for Dortmund their big players haven't done enough and they have created next to nothing in terms of scoring chances.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45'
    GOAL: RB LEIPZIG 2-0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND
    The second goal has been coming and just before half-time it comes brilliantly.
    Szoboszlai sets it out in front of him from around 30 yeards and leathers it with his right foot. It bends away from the keeper flying into the top corner. Unstoppable. 2-0.
    44'
    WERNER OFF THE POST
    The German is in behind and is 1 vs 1 with the keeper and pulls his shot off the outside of the post. It should be two it's a huge let off.
    43'
    BVB CHANCE
    They do get a chance and it's from a set piece. A great delivery is put in and Schlotterbeck's header goes wide of the target from the middle of the box.
    42'
    DISJOINTED
    The BVB centre-backs are worried about the pace of Werner and are dropping back. It is leaving Bellingham and Ozcan with too much space to cover in the midfield and they are getting overran.
    40'
    POOR DORTMUND
    No creativity. Nothing from Dortmund. Poor so far and Leipzig are running the game.