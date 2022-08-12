Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Bellingham starts for Bundesliga title-chasing Schwarzgelben
Bundesliga / Matchday 2
Europa-Park Stadion / 12.08.2022
Live
17'
TALKING TO
The referee breaks up a tiff between Gregoritsch and Schlotterbeck after the Austrian finds himself on the floor after an aerial challenge.
15'
FREE KICK, DORTMUND
Malen is felled by Ginter, but Reus' delivery is poor and caught easily by Flekken.
12'
CORNER, DORTMUND
Schlotterbeck of all people advances well down the left, and his hurried cross is blocked by Sidillia. Malen swings it in, but Bellingham nods over at the far post.
10'
EASY PICKINGS
Max Eggestein has space and time to line up a strike from the edge of the area, but it's cherries for Gregor Kobel, who makes the catch. There's a warning though for Dortmund.
9'
GOOD PLAY
... down the left-hand channel by Freiburg as Eggestein threads a ball for Grifo to chase, but Hummels stands tall and strong to block the pull-back and the hosts recycle possession.
7'
FIRST SIGHTINGS
Modeste flings himself at a Meunier cross from deep, but the Belgian overcooks it, and the hosts clear and have the chance to break... but they're stopped in their tracks by a Bellingham foul.
6'
TACTICAL OBSERVATIONS
Bellingham is the one dropping deepest to collect the ball from the centre-backs for Dortmund. Dahoud is slightly further forward to his left, whilst Meunier and Guerreiro are maintaining the width and getting high, beyond their wingers.
4'
FIRST ATTEMPT
Dortmund penetrate the middle of the pitch well as Dahoud and Reus manage to find Malen in the inside-left pocket. and the Dutchman strikes, but it's down the throat of Flekken in the home net.
3'
FIRST TOUCHES FOR BELLINGHAM
The young England international gets his long strides going, driving the visitors forward. They win a throw on the near side, and they're knocking the ball around neatly so far, with Hummels and Schlotterbeck controlling proceedings from the back.
2'
EARLY OBSERVATIONS
Marco Reus is signalling for the visitors to get forward and press early. They're in that 4-2-3-1 - both sides are - with Modeste as the target man for the attacking trident behind him to play off.
1'
KICK OFF
And we are underway!
19:28
THE PLAYERS ARE OUT
... and the atmosphere builds. Kick off next.
19:25
FIVE MINUTES TO KICK OFF
... and what an atmosphere.
19:20
TEN MINUTES TO KICK OFF
19:15
QUARTER OF AN HOUR TO KICK OFF
19:15
TRANSFER TALK
19:10
THINGS COULDN'T GET BETTER !
19:05
THE (HOME) BOYS ARE OUT....
19:05
19:00
HALF AN HOUR TO KICK OFF
Here are the two teams for those that missed them:
Freiburg: Flekken, Sidillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter, Eggestein, Hofler, Doan, Sallai, Grifo, Gregoritsch.
BVB: Kobel, Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Dahoud, Bellingham, Hazard, Reus, Malen, Modeste.