Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - Comfortable win for Bayern who move a point from top spot.
Bundesliga / Matchday 11
PreZero Arena / 22.10.2022
FULL TIME
THE MOST COMFORTABLE OF VICTORIES FOR BAYERN
Too easy for Bayern Munich against a team with aspirations for European football. Thanks for following the match with us.
90+4'
MANE SMASHES A SHOT FROM EDGE OF AREA
But it fizzes into the side-netting.
90+3'
DAVIES WITH A FINE CROSS TO THE BACK POST
And Mane misses a sitter then is relieved to see the linesman's flag up.
90'
AN UNNECESSARY FIVE MINUTES OF INJURY TIME
They could have stopped this at half time.
85'
RUDI AND STILLER COME ON FOR HOFFENHEIM
Two former Bayern players replace Promel and Geiger.
84'
MANE CUTS IN FROM THE LEFT
His effort flies high over the bar though.
80'
KABAK TAKES A YELLOW CARD
He knew Tel had got the better of him and took the caution to stop a potential goal-scoring opportunity.
77'
BISCHOFF COMES ON FOR DABBUR
76'
MAZRAOUI AND GRAVENBERCH COME OFF
They replace Gnabry and Musiala.
72'
ANGELINO DINKS A BALL OVER ULREICH
But Upamecano was in the six-yard box to clear the danger.
71'
MANE CUTS IN FROM THE RIGHT AND SHOOTS
Baumann stretches out a leg to kick away the effort.
71'
CHOUPO-MOTING AND GORETZKA COME OFF
They are replaced by Tel and Sabitzer.
70'
NOT FAR AWAY FROM GEORGINIO
He wins a header above De Ligt but a yard wide of the corner of bar and post.
68'
YELLOW CARD FOR PROMEL
He pulled back Choupo-Moting.
66'
GEORGINIO FELLED BY PAVARD ON EDGE OF BOX
The referee played advantage but after a wasted cross the hosts would have rather the free kick.
61'
SUBSTITUTIONS FOR BOTH SIDES
Mane on for Coman for Bayern. Kramaic and Kaderabek on for Skov and Baumgartner for Hoffenheim.
60'
KIMMICH TREADS ON BAUMGARTNER'S ANKLE
It looked an accident but it was painful for the Hoffenheim forward.
60'
UPAMECANO MEETS KIMMICH'S CORNER
But he heads it straight at Baumann.
57'
MUSIALA RACES INTO THE BOX
And seemed certain to get a shot on goal but Kabak is a rock at the heart of the defence and put the ball out for a corner.
51'
UPAMECANO GOES INTO THE BOOK
He is cautioned for an unnecessary foul.