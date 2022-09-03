VfB Stuttgart - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Mercedes-Benz Arena / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfb-stuttgart/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Stuttgart
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
Lineups

VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-3-3
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

VfB Stuttgart

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
431010
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
431010
3
SC FreiburgSCF
43019
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
43019
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
43019
12
VfB StuttgartVFB
40313
16
FC Schalke 04S04
40222
Latest news

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

