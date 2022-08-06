VfL Bochum - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Bundesliga / Matchday 1
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 06.08.2022
VfL Bochum
Not started
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
Lineups

VfL Bochum
4-3-3
1. FSV Mainz 05
4-4-2
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
1. FSV Mainz 05
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Bochum
1. FSV Mainz 05
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC KölnKOE
00000
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
00000
1
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
00000
1
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
00000
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
00000
1
VfL BochumBOC
00000
