BOCHUM V BAYERN - Bavarian giants going for three from three
Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 21.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
20'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SANE
He bursts into the left hand side of the penalty area and did everything perfectly until a shot from the edge of the six-yard box which he blasted over.
16'
NEUER GIVES BALL AWAY IN OWN AREA
But Asano can't get the ball out of his feet to set up a team-nate for a shot at goal.
13'
ZOLLER EFFORT ON TARGET
He gets behind the right hand side of Bayern's defence and pokes an effort towards the near post but Neuer saves comfortably.
10'
SANE WITH ANOTHER FINE EFFORT
He looks like a man wanting to prove a point in his first start. With time to shoot 25 yards out he blasts with the outside of his boot and Riemann does well to parry a shot swerving away from him.
8'
ZOLLER VOLLEYS AT GOAL
But De Ligt puts his body on the line to block the effort.
4'
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
Coman pulls the ball back to Sane at the right edge of the penalty area and he curled a superb strike inside the near top corner.
1'
BAYERN GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
16:20
100% RECORD VS 0%
Bayern opened the season with a statement 6-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt and then beat Wolfsburg 2-0, while Bochum lost to Mainz at home then away to Hoffenheim.
16:12
BOCHUM'S XI TO FACE BAYERN
16:05
BAYERN'S SIDE TODAY AT BOCHUM