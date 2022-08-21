VfL Bochum - FC Bayern Munich

Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Bochum

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
32107
2
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
32107
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
22006
4
SC FreiburgSCF
32016
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
32016
17
VfL BochumBOC
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – The next English jewel for Borussia Dortmund

16/08/2022 at 13:58

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich cruise to win over Wolfsburg

14/08/2022 at 18:13

Related matches

1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
RB Leipzig
17:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
1. FC Köln
21/08
FC Augsburg
1
2
1. FSV Mainz 05
VfB Stuttgart
0
1
SC Freiburg

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.