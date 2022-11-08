VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund live! - Latest from Volkswagen Arena as home side take an early lead!

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Volkswagen Arena / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
    Updated 08/11/2022 at 19:35 GMT
    Thanks for joining us.
    End of 2nd Half
    90+6'
    FULL-TIME: WOLFSBURG 2-0 DORTMUND
    The final whistle has gone here at the Volkswagen Arena and Dortmund miss the chance to go level with Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga!
    Wolfsburg deserved the victory, and move up to 8th as a result.
    Dortmund downed by Wolfsburg as away day troubles continue
    90+3'
    Borussia Dortmund
    OVER FROM MODESTE!
    Bellingham's ball over the top is flicked on by Hummels into the path of Modeste, but he sends his effort over the bar! Bournow thinks he gets the touch to divert the ball away, and the Dortmund striker feels that he deserved the corner.
    The Frenchman is booked shortly after.
    90+1'
    VfL Wolfsburg
    GOALLLLLLL!
    That is surely the points all wrapped up for Wolfsburg! Brandt unfortunately slips in midfield, and Wolfsburg pick up the loose ball and play it out wide on the right for Wimmer. He sends in a low cross into the centre of the penalty area, and Lucas Nmecha is there to tap the ball home from close-range!
    90'
    SIX ADDED MINUTES
    As Casteels deals with a knock, the lengthy stoppage will mean that there will be six added minutes.
    88'
    Live comment icon
    VfL Wolfsburg
    88'
    VfL Wolfsburg
    85'
    CLEARED!
    The resulting free-kick for Wolfsburg from the inside-left channel, is headed clear by the BVB backline.
    84'
    Borussia Dortmund
    Hummels is booked for a challenge on Lucas Nmecha just outside his own box. The Wolfsburg man is also down and needs to receive some treatment.
    82'
    VfL Wolfsburg
    SAVE!
    Casteels comes up with the goods again, as Moukoko's strike from distance, which is curling and is on target, is tipped away by the Wolfsburg goalkeeper.
    80'
    Borussia Dortmund
    DRAGGED WIDE!
    Once again, a BVB defender advances up the pitch as this time Schlotterbeck has time at the edge of the 18-yard box to go for goal, but his low shot goes wide of the far post!
    80'
    Borussia Dortmund
    Ozcan is replaced by Pasalic as BVB make another change.
    75'
    VfL Wolfsburg
    L. Nmecha is introduced for Wolfsburg as Wind departs from the field. Both Nmecha brothers are now on the pitch for The Wolves.
    However, one minute after coming on, he picks up a silly yellow card.
    75'
    VfL Wolfsburg
    74'
    VfL Wolfsburg
    VfL Wolfsburg
    DORTMUND ALMOST CUT OPEN!
    F. Nmecha plays a superb ball in behind from midfield for Kaminski to chase, and he gets past Schlotterbeck who cannot catch him! The winger manages to get the shot away from a slight angle, but snatches at it and it trickles just wide of the far post! That was almost a clinical counter from The Wolves.
    72'
    Borussia Dortmund
    OVER THE HEAD OF MODESTE!
    Hazard whips in a beautiful cross into the area from the right byline, but it just fizzes over the head of Modeste at the back post!
    71'
    Borussia Dortmund
    70'
    Borussia Dortmund
    DOUBLE DORTMUND CHANGE
    BVB make a double change as Hazard and Modeste are introduced. This may see Dortmund shift to a back three.
    67'
    HUMMELS TO THE RESCUE!
    What an interception! Wimmer runs in behind and it looks for a second as if he is played in with the perfect pass, but Hummels gets across to make a vital intervention!