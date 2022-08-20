VfL Wolfsburg - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Volkswagen Arena / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
Lineups

VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-4-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Wolfsburg

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
22006
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
22006
3
1. FC KölnKOE
21104
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
21104
5
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
21104
13
FC Schalke 04S04
20111
14
VfL WolfsburgWOB
20111
Latest news

Bundesliga

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – The next English jewel for Borussia Dortmund

16/08/2022 at 13:58

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich cruise to win over Wolfsburg

14/08/2022 at 18:13

