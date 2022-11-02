Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has revealed he has had three operations for skin cancer on his face.

The 36-year-old said his own history of cancer was a driving force behind his decision to team up with compatriot and three-time tennis Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber to release a skincare range called "Newkee".

Ad

“We both have a very personal history of skin diseases. In Angelique's case it's sun-related hyperpigmentation, and in my case it's skin cancer on my face, which I've already had to have operated on three times,” Neuer said in a press release.

Football Neuer, Goretzka out of Germany's Nations League games after positive Covid tests 21/09/2022 AT 15:19

“That's why we also took special care not to make any compromises when it comes to sun protection: Because I train outside all the time and also like to spend my free time in nature.”

Neuer had not previously disclosed the cancer diagnoses, and a timeframe on when these operations took place remains unclear.

The German is currently on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury that has ruled him out since early October, and he hopes to be fit in time for Bayern Munich’s final three fixtures before the World Cup.

Bayern head to Hertha BSC on Saturday before hosting Werder Bremen and then traveling to Schalke.

The Bundesliga then takes a break for Qatar 2022, where Neuer will be hoping to win a second World Cup.

Neuer has 113 caps for Germany and was between the sticks when they won the World Cup in 2014.

He picked up the Golden Glove award as well in 2014, and was named in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cup All-Star teams.

Champions League Lewandowski and Coman on target as Bayern beat Dynamo Kyiv 23/11/2021 AT 16:58