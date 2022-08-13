RB Leipzig - 1. FC Köln

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
Red Bull Arena / 13.08.2022
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
1. FC Köln
Lineups

RB Leipzig
5-3-2
1. FC Köln
4-3-1-2
RB Leipzig
5-3-2
1. FC Köln
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig
1. FC Köln
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

1. FC Köln

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
2
SC FreiburgSCF
11003
3
1. FC KölnKOE
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
11003
10
RB LeipzigRBL
10101
Latest news

Bundesliga

Reus strikes to give Dortmund win over Leverkusen in opener

07/08/2022 at 12:53

Bundesliga

Mane scores on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern hit six past Frankfurt in opener

05/08/2022 at 23:11

Related matches

SC Freiburg
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
19:30
Hertha Berlin
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
13/08
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
FC Augsburg
13/08
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
-
-
VfL Bochum
13/08

