RB Leipzig - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Red Bull Arena / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-2-1-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-2-1-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1172223
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1164122
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1163221
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1162320
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
1161419
8
RB LeipzigRBL
1144316
15
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
112369
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala on target as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim and close gap on leaders

22/10/2022 at 15:33

Bundesliga

Bellingham scores twice as Dortmund thrash Stuttgart

22/10/2022 at 16:03

Related matches

Werder Bremen
-
-
Hertha Berlin
19:30
VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
VfL Bochum
29/10
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
FC Augsburg
29/10
FC Bayern Munich
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
29/10

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.