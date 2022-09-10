RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Red Bull Arena / 10.09.2022
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
540112
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
540112
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
532011
4
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
532011
5
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
531110
11
RB LeipzigRBL
51225
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund nick narrow win over Hoffenheim to go top thanks to Reus strike

02/09/2022 at 20:58

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

