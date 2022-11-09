RB Leipzig - SC Freiburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Red Bull Arena / 09.11.2022
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
SC Freiburg
Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-4-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-2-1-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-4-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1384128
2
SC FreiburgSCF
1383227
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1382326
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1381425
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
6
RB LeipzigRBL
1364322
Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala and Choupo-Moting lift Bayern to scrappy win at Hertha

05/11/2022 at 17:07

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

