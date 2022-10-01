RB Leipzig - VfL Bochum

Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Red Bull Arena / 01.10.2022
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
VfL Bochum
Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

VfL Bochum

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
752017
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
750215
3
SC FreiburgSCF
742114
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
741213
5
FC Bayern MunichFCB
733112
12
RB LeipzigRBL
72238
18
VfL BochumBOC
70161
