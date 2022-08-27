RB Leipzig - VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Red Bull Arena / 27.08.2022
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

VfL Wolfsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
33009
2
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
32107
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
32107
4
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
32107
5
SC FreiburgSCF
32016
11
RB LeipzigRBL
30212
14
VfL WolfsburgWOB
30212
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

Bundesliga

Burke scores in 95th minute to complete Werder Bremen comeback win at Dortmund

20/08/2022 at 16:16

