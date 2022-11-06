SC Freiburg - 1. FC Köln

Bundesliga / Matchday 13
Europa-Park Stadion / 06.11.2022
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
1. FC Köln
Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

1. FC Köln

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1384128
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1282226
3
Borussia DortmundBVB
1381425
4
SC FreiburgSCF
1273224
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
12
1. FC KölnKOE
1245317
Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between SC Freiburg and 1. FC Köln with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest SC Freiburg and 1. FC Köln news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season's top sports competitions.