SC Freiburg - 1. FC Union Berlin

Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Europa-Park Stadion / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1483327
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1483327
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1482426
5
RB LeipzigRBL
1474325
Latest news

Bundesliga

BVB well beaten by Monchengladbach and slip off top-four pace in the Bundesliga

11 hours ago

Bundesliga

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern put six past Werder Bremen

09/11/2022 at 08:14

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between SC Freiburg and 1. FC Union Berlin with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 13 November 2022.

Catch the latest SC Freiburg and 1. FC Union Berlin news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what's happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season's top sports competitions.