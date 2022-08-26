SC Freiburg - VfL Bochum

Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Europa-Park Stadion / 26.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

VfL Bochum

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
33009
2
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
32107
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
32107
4
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
32107
5
SC FreiburgSCF
32016
18
VfL BochumBOC
30030
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

Bundesliga

Burke scores in 95th minute to complete Werder Bremen comeback win at Dortmund

20/08/2022 at 16:16

