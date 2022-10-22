SC Freiburg - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Europa-Park Stadion / 22.10.2022
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
Werder Bremen
Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

Werder Bremen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1072123
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1054119
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1053218
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1052317
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1052317
9
Werder BremenSVW
1043315
Latest news

Bundesliga

Haberer at the double as Union Berlin stun Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead

16/10/2022 at 17:52

Bundesliga

Rampant Bayern leapfrog Freiburg with thumping win

16/10/2022 at 19:38

