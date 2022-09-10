TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Bundesliga / Matchday 6
PreZero Arena / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

1. FSV Mainz 05

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
540112
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
540112
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
532011
4
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
532011
5
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
531110
7
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
53029
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund nick narrow win over Hoffenheim to go top thanks to Reus strike

02/09/2022 at 20:58

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

