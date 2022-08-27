TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Augsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 4
PreZero Arena / 27.08.2022
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Not started
-
-
FC Augsburg
Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

FC Augsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
33009
2
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
32107
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
32107
4
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
32107
5
SC FreiburgSCF
32016
6
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
32016
10
FC AugsburgFCA
31023
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

Bundesliga

Burke scores in 95th minute to complete Werder Bremen comeback win at Dortmund

20/08/2022 at 16:16

