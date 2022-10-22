TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Bayern Munich

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
PreZero Arena / 22.10.2022
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Not started
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1072123
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1054119
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1053218
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1052317
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1052317
Latest news

Bundesliga

Haberer at the double as Union Berlin stun Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead

16/10/2022 at 17:52

Bundesliga

Rampant Bayern leapfrog Freiburg with thumping win

16/10/2022 at 19:38

