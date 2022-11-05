TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga / Matchday 13
PreZero Arena / 05.11.2022
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Not started
-
-
RB Leipzig
Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1282226
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1274125
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1273224
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1271422
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1262420
6
RB LeipzigRBL
1254319
7
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1253418
Latest news

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

Bundesliga

Bayern put six past Mainz to move top of Bundesliga

29/10/2022 at 16:11

