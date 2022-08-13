TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - VfL Bochum

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
PreZero Arena / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-2-1-3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

VfL Bochum

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
2
SC FreiburgSCF
11003
3
1. FC KölnKOE
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
11003
12
VfL BochumBOC
10010
14
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Reus strikes to give Dortmund win over Leverkusen in opener

07/08/2022 at 12:53

Bundesliga

Mane scores on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern hit six past Frankfurt in opener

05/08/2022 at 23:11

Related matches

SC Freiburg
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
19:30
RB Leipzig
-
-
1. FC Köln
13/08
Hertha Berlin
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
13/08
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
FC Augsburg
13/08

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfL Bochum with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfL Bochum news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.