TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 15
PreZero Arena / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

VfL Wolfsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1483327
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1483327
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1482426
5
RB LeipzigRBL
1474325
8
VfL WolfsburgWOB
1455420
10
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1453618
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern put six past Werder Bremen

09/11/2022 at 08:14

Bundesliga

Dortmund downed by Wolfsburg as away day troubles continue

08/11/2022 at 20:14

Related matches

Borussia M’gladbach
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
19:30
FC Augsburg
-
-
VfL Bochum
12/11
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
12/11
Werder Bremen
-
-
RB Leipzig
12/11

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.