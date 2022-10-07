TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
PreZero Arena / 07.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
850315
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
842214
8
Werder BremenSVW
833212
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

Bundesliga

Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern?

29/09/2022 at 17:25

Related matches

1. FSV Mainz 05
-
-
RB Leipzig
08/10
VfL Bochum
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
08/10
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
FC Schalke 04
08/10
FC Augsburg
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
08/10

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 7 October 2022.

Catch the latest TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.