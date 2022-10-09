VfB Stuttgart - 1. FC Union Berlin

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Mercedes-Benz Arena / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfb-stuttgart/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Stuttgart
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Lineups

VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

VfB Stuttgart

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
944116
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
951316
5
Werder BremenSVW
943215
17
VfB StuttgartVFB
80535
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

Bundesliga

Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern?

29/09/2022 at 17:25

