VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Mercedes-Benz Arena / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfb-stuttgart/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Stuttgart
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lineups

VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

VfB Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
642014
2
SC FreiburgSCF
641113
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
633012
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
640212
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
640212
11
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
62228
14
VfB StuttgartVFB
60515
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund miss chance to go top after defeat at Leipzig

10/09/2022 at 15:45

Bundesliga

Guirassy nets late penalty as Bayern held at home by Stuttgart

10/09/2022 at 21:17

