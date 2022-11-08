VfB Stuttgart - Hertha Berlin

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Mercedes-Benz Arena / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfb-stuttgart/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Stuttgart
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hertha-bsc/teamcenter.shtml
Hertha Berlin
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4-4-2
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4-4-2
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

VfB Stuttgart

Hertha Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1384128
2
SC FreiburgSCF
1383227
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1382326
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1381425
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
15
Hertha BerlinBSC
1325611
16
VfB StuttgartVFB
1325611
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala and Choupo-Moting lift Bayern to scrappy win at Hertha

05/11/2022 at 17:07

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

Related matches

VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
08/11
VfL Bochum
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
08/11
FC Bayern Munich
-
-
Werder Bremen
08/11
1. FC Köln
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
09/11

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between VfB Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest VfB Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.