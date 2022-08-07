VfB Stuttgart - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga / Matchday 1
Mercedes-Benz Arena / 07.08.2022
VfB Stuttgart
Not started
-
-
RB Leipzig
Lineups

VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

VfB Stuttgart

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
2
SC FreiburgSCF
11003
4
Werder BremenSVW
11003
5
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
10101
9
RB LeipzigRBL
00000
9
VfB StuttgartVFB
00000
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane scores on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern hit six past Frankfurt in opener

16 hours ago

