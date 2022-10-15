VfB Stuttgart - VfL Bochum

Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Mercedes-Benz Arena / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfb-stuttgart/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Stuttgart
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
Lineups

VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-4-3
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-4-3
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

VfB Stuttgart

VfL Bochum

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
962120
2
SC FreiburgSCF
953118
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
944116
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
951316
5
Werder BremenSVW
943215
17
VfB StuttgartVFB
90545
18
VfL BochumBOC
91174
Latest news

Bundesliga

Modeste nets dramatic late goal as BVB snatch point against Bayern in Der Klassiker

08/10/2022 at 22:21

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

