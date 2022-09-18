VfL Bochum - 1. FC Köln

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-koln/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Köln
Lineups

VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-3-1-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Bochum

1. FC Köln

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
750215
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
642014
3
SC FreiburgSCF
641113
4
FC Bayern MunichFCB
733112
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
640212
9
1. FC KölnKOE
62319
18
VfL BochumBOC
60060
